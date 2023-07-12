CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that work to trim and remove trees on Route 244 in Potter County will begin the week of July 17. This work will enhance driver safety and extend the life of the roadway surface.
PennDOT expects the work to take several months to complete, but all work is weather dependent. The contractor will complete the work during daylight hours. Drivers may encounter short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern during these operations. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and slow-moving or stopped traffic.
Tree trimming and removal provide “daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during winter. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road. Patriot Tree Surgeons of Allentown is the contractor on this project.