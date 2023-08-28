OLEAN — The seventh annual Winning Olean Back International Overdose Awareness Day ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in Lincoln Park.
The local addiction support group’s event includes a candle lighting, a moment of silence, guest speakers and informational tables from area agencies.
Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day, an annual campaign to remember those who died due to overdose without stigmatizing them, and to draw attention to overdose deaths. The international effort is organized by the Penington Institute, an Australian public health research and drug policy organization.
The first Overdose Awareness Day was held in 2001 in Australia.