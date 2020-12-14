OE students

Otto-Eldred agricultural business students Jacob Coffman, Max Splain and Wade Daniels show off some of their lotion candles from their company The Rustic Duck.

 Era photo by Barb Close

DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The Otto-Eldred agricultural business class sold its products through a new business called The Rustic Duck Co.

The AG business class is made up of 12 students in ninth-12th grades. The class received a grant of $500 from Real World Scholars through the Ed Corps program. This program allowed students to obtain resources and mentorship in entrepreneurship.

The students began with an idea to fill a need identified by studies conducted by Penn State Extension. This showed a market created by tourists to the Pennsylvania Wilds looking for high quality personal products and quality restaurant offerings.

The students began crafting artisan quality milk-based soaps and vegetable-based candles. They are utilizing post-consumer cardboard and paper to make their own labels and packaging. Students also worked with a graphic designer to capture their ideas for their brand in a professional logo for their company.

The students took orders through a website and throughout the school district for the holiday season. They will plan another sale of their products in the next couple months.

