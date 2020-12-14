DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The Otto-Eldred agricultural business class sold its products through a new business called The Rustic Duck Co.
The AG business class is made up of 12 students in ninth-12th grades. The class received a grant of $500 from Real World Scholars through the Ed Corps program. This program allowed students to obtain resources and mentorship in entrepreneurship.
The students began with an idea to fill a need identified by studies conducted by Penn State Extension. This showed a market created by tourists to the Pennsylvania Wilds looking for high quality personal products and quality restaurant offerings.
The students began crafting artisan quality milk-based soaps and vegetable-based candles. They are utilizing post-consumer cardboard and paper to make their own labels and packaging. Students also worked with a graphic designer to capture their ideas for their brand in a professional logo for their company.
The students took orders through a website and throughout the school district for the holiday season. They will plan another sale of their products in the next couple months.