Two Olean Times Herald writers were cited this week for their efforts by the New York News Publishers Association.
Chuck Pollock and Bob Clark were announced as winners in the NYNPA’s 2022 Awards for Excellent competition. Announced Tuesday, Pollock was honored in Distinguished Editorial Writing, and Clark for Distinguished Breaking News Coverage. Winners were selected from 435 entries by 29 New York State daily newspapers.
Pollock joined the Times Herald staff in 1973 and earned dozens of state-level awards during his tenure as sports writer, sports editor and columnist, as well as national Associated Press awards for column writing. Pollock left the Times Herald after 50 years at the end of May.
Clark, the Times Herald’s city editor, joined the staff in 2012. The Wellsville native has received several awards from the New York State Associated Press, the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, and the NYNPA.
The annual contest recognizes journalistic and advertising excellence among the association’s member newspapers. Recipients will be officially recognized at the Continuing Excellence Awards Luncheon in September in Saratoga Springs.
Meanwhile, outdoors columnist Wade Robertson was recognized by the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association for his column writing for the Olean Times Herald and The Bradford Era.
"The Silent Places" appeared in The Era in June 2022 and "Finding Peace in. the Fall Rut" was published in the OTH in November 2022.
