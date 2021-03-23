BRADFORD, Pa. — Open Arms Church will host its annual Easter services at both its Bradford and Port Allegany campuses on Sunday, April 4.
The Bradford campus, at 1289 E. Main Street, will have two services, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., while the Port Allegany campus at 105 Smith Ave. will host three services — 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. These will be preceded by a live sunrise prayer, broadcast from the Open Arms Facebook page at 7 a.m.
After plans for a 2020 Easter event at Bradford Area High School were scrapped in favor of a live-streamed service, due to the then new COVID-19 pandemic, Open Arms pastor Zoe Hatcher said church members are excited by the opportunity to gather and celebrate in person this year.
“The past year has taught us to worship in new and creative ways,” Hatcher said. “We are filled with gratefulness to God for bringing us through this trying time.”
Hatcher acknowledged that the pandemic has not yet ended, however, and said that the church is taking steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Guests and staff will be required to wear face masks upon entering and exiting the building, and are asked to maintain a minimum distance of six feet from those with whom they do not share a household.
A group of volunteers will also be cleaning commonly touched surfaces before, during, and after services.
The Bradford campus will provide a free bus service for those who wish to attend, with stops at the following times and locations: Barbour Street near the public housing across from the VFW, 10:30 a.m.; Marilyn Horne across from Veterans Square, 10:35 a.m.; Tops entrance, 10:40 a.m. and Togis, 10:45 a.m.
For more information, see openarmseaster.com, or call the Braford church office at (814) 368-8846 or the Port Allegany church office at (814) 642-1636.