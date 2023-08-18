ALLEGANY — Ready, set, glow!
The YMCA of the Twin Tiers’ second annual Glow Run is ready to light up Gargoyle Park Saturday night.
Participants will head out of the park at 7 p.m. and take on either the 5K run or the 2-mile walk along the Allegany River Trail.
Racers are encouraged to wear all of the glow/neon/bright clothes they can. Make sure to bring a flashlight or headlamp since this is a night race on the trail. The race is not timed – just for fun.
Day-of registrations are cash only. Cost is $35 for members and $30 each for member groups of six or more. Non-member cost is $45 each or $40 for non-member groups of six or more. Kids 12 and younger are free.
For more information, contact Caitlin Havens, Wellness Coordinator, at caitlinh@twintiersymca.org.