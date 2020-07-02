OLEAN — The Olean Lions Club awarded three James Driscoll Memorial Scholarships of $500 each to area seniors.
The recipients are Isabelle Crosson of Olean High School and Bryant Talbot and Ryan Kellogg, both of of Allegany-Limestone High School.
Isabelle will be attend the University of Dayton with a major in biology; Bryant will attend the University at Buffalo, majoring in business administration with a concentration in finance; and Ryan will attend SUNY Fredonia to major in biology
For more information about the Olean Lions Club, call Chuck Talbot at 244-0450 or 945-2122.