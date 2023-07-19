OLEAN — The Friends of the Olean Public Library is holding its ongoing used book sale at the library, 134 N. Second St.
The sale includes not only a reusable blue grocery bag but also fiction, nonfiction, paperback, and hardcover books, as well as DVDs and CDs. A huge selection of all kinds of books is available, including but not limited to children’s, young adult, history, sports, healthy cooking and much more.
The library is open from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (716) 372-0200 or visit www.oleanlibrary.org.