OLEAN — On Aug. 11, Olean General Hospital will be host its second annual Memorial Butterfly Release at 3 p.m. The event will take place at the St. Francis Heritage Garden at the hospital.
OGH invites anyone looking to honor and celebrate the memory of their loved ones through a live butterfly release. The cost is $15 per butterfly. Participants are asked to reserve their butterflies by Friday, as there are a limited number available.
The inaugural release was in 2022, with 125 butterflies released. Funds from the release go toward the hospital's auxiliary.
“With the success of last year’s event we had to bring this back again for our community,” said Steve Jackson, president, OGH Foundation. “This is such an intimate ceremony for those who attended. It’s something special, and emotional, to see the butterflies being released to memorialize those who we’ve lost.”
For more information, or to reserve your memorial butterfly for the release, please contact Erica Dreher at (716) 375-7377 or email her at edreher@ogh.org.