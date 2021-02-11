OLEAN — The gift shop at Olean General Hospital is now offering online sales for inpatient deliveries.
Those wanting to send a gift shop item such as flowers, baby and adult gifts, as well as seasonal items, can visit ogh.org and click on the gift shop icon to order. The site can also be found at OGHGiftShop.givesmart.com or by texting OGHGiftShop to 76278.
Deliveries will be made between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“This has been a difficult time for patients and their loved ones. Even though they may not be able to visit during a loved one’s hospital stay, they can still send well wishes by sending a gift,” said Crystal Kling, volunteer services coordinator.