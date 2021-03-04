OLEAN — Olean First Baptist Church is collecting items to include in personal care/hygiene kits for individuals and families in the area who need them.
The church has operated a food voucher outreach ministry for the past several years and noticed a greater need among recipients during the COVID outbreak for personal care and non-food items.
The church is seeking assistance from the community and other churches for donated items to meet this need and the kits will be distributed to families as a supplement to the food vouchers.
Several area businesses offer drop-off sites with donation barrels found at Ried’s Food Barn, 111 E. Green St.; McCarthy’s Emporium, 124 N. Union St.; 7-Eleven, 131 W. State St.; Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, 301 N. Union; and Olean Area Federal Credit Union, 1201 Wayne St.
The collection is now underway and scheduled to continue through the end of April. Needed items include the following: washcloths; toothbrushes; bar soap/body wash; toothpaste; women’s and men’s deodorant; shampoo/conditioner; men’s razor and shave cream; first aid items/Band-aids; four-packs of toilet paper; Kleenex; pads/tampons; laundry detergent; dishwashing soap; hand sanitizer; and masks.
Continuation of the program past April will be assessed by donations received as well as a perceived need by those the program serves.
For more information, contact the church at 372-5151.