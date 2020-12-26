OLEAN — The community is invited to ring in the new year with “A Nostalgic New Year’s Eve Concert” presented by Olean First Baptist Church.
The annual event, featuring some of the area’s finest musicians, has been enjoyed by the greater Olean community for ore than 40 years, says Sue Neely VanBrunt, minister of music at the church.
This year the tradition continues with a virtual compilation of seasonal, secular and sacred selections performed over the past decade. It will be available online on the Olean First Baptist Church Facebook page as well as Olean First Baptist YouTube channel, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday — New Year's Eve.
To show appreciation, a contribution to the Olean Area Food Pantry or Genesis House is encouraged.