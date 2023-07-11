OLEAN — The Olean Firefighters Union, Local 1796, will host a golf tournament in memory of firefighter Tracy Veno on Sept. 25 at the Bartlett Country Club.
Registration will be at 10 a.m., with a scramble start at 11 a.m. A two-putt rule will be in effect. The cost is $500 per team including greens fees, cart rental, and dinner to follow at the Pulaski Club.
To register, call 378-8809 or email Djhlasnick@gmail.com. Sponsorships are also being sought. For information on sponsorships, call (585) 705-8721.