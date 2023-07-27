OLEAN — Mayor William Aiello announced that the John J. Ash Community Center will be open from noon until 5 p.m. Friday to provide relief from the predicted high temperatures.
“According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it is going to be hot and humid on Friday, with temperatures predicted to reach 90 degrees,” Aiello said. “Opening the air conditioned John J. Ash Community Center during the afternoon hours as the heat reaches its height, will provide a respite to those in need.
“It is a very comfortable facility and I encourage residents to stop by if they need a break during this hot summer day,” the mayor added.
Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced that several state park swimming areas would be kept open for extended hours through Friday because of the heat.
The swimming areas at Allegany State Park’s Red House and Quaker areas are extended until 8 p.m. both Thursday and Friday.