OLEAN — The Olean Area Youth Court is seeking new youths to join its panel, city officials reported Tuesday.
New members may sign up at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the court office, on the basement level of the Olean Municipal Building. New members must be in ninth or 10th grades at Olean, Hinsdale, Portville or Allegany-Limestone high schools. Training will be held every Thursday in October, organizers said, and attendees must go to all four sessions.
The program brings nonviolent, first-time offenders from ages 7 to 18 who admit to wrongdoing before a court made up of volunteer high school students to determine punishment — typically in the forms of community service, essays, weekly office visits, mentoring, and drug and alcohol counseling. The program serves as a diversionary program that can lead to a young adult seeing their record expunged after age 18 if they do not reoffend.
In 2019, Youth Court officials reported that only 10% of youth who appeared before the panel previously got in trouble with the law again before age 18. Upon turning 18, youths who previously appeared before the youth court and did not reoffend see their records expunged. In some cases, the youths were given the opportunity to ceremonially shred documents related to their youth court appearance and receive a clean slate.
A report from the Urban Institute states that youth court participants regularly show lower recidivism rates than other young offenders in general, and state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision records indicate that youth court participants are four times less likely to reoffend than an incarcerated adult. Such programs have received endorsements from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention at the U.S. Justice Department, as well as the National Gang Center.
The city youth court was founded in 1986, and a state grant allowed it to expand to the surrounding area in 1997.
For more information, call 376-5645.