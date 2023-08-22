ALFRED — Jennifer Noble has been named the assistant dean for the School of Applied Technology at Alfred State College.
Most recently Noble was an instructor at SUNY Erie Community College, where she taught computer-aided drafting and design technology classes. She also served as the interim dean of engineering and technologies for the fall 2022 semester. Other teaching experience includes adjunct positions at Bryant & Stratton and Buffalo State along with teaching high school technology at Frontier Central School District and at Hohenfels Middle High School in Germany.
“I am looking forward to bringing my 20-plus years of experience in Career and Technical Education to the already robust School of Applied Technology and working with Northland Workforce Training Center,” Noble said. “I am excited to work toward advancing Alfred’s presence in the Buffalo area by creating a caring environment, increasing hands-on learning opportunities, and providing students with opportunities to achieve great things.”
Noble earned her bachelor’s and master’s degree in technology education from Buffalo State. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in learning and teaching in social contexts from the University at Buffalo. Prior to starting her collegiate career, she served from 1996 until 2002 in the United State Air Force as an engineering assistant and structural apprentice.
“We are very pleased to welcome Assistant Dean Noble to the School of Applied Technology,” stated Dean of the School of Applied Technology Jeff Stevens. “Her experience and leadership skills will be a strong benefit to the Alfred State students and faculty working at the Northland campus. We are very proud to be training the very best graduates for the manufacturing needs of Buffalo and with her on the team they all are certain to Hit the Ground Running.”
Noble has already started her new duties.