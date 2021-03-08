OLEAN — The Eaton Corporation announced the retirements of Bill Nitsche, weight batch operator, and production lead Jim Kubiak.
Nitsche started his career 39 years ago at Eaton (then McGraw Edison) in 1982, as an LA line assembler and held machine shop and production lead positions throughout the remainder of his career.
He will enjoy spending time with his wife, Lisa, and their grandchildren
Kubiak started his career 25 years ago at Eaton (then Cooper Power Systems) in 1996, as an LA line tester and held several different roles in assembly, MOV, woodshop and shipping/receiving throughout the remainder of his career.
He will enjoy spending time and vacationing with his wife, Allison.