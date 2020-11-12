ST. BONAVENTURE — “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” the iconic song from the Band’s self-titled 1969 album, will serve as a starting point for the Jandoli Institute’s second forum on music and social justice.
The forum, “Songs, Statue and Solutions,” will take place on Zoom 7 to 8 p.m. Monday as part of the institute’s Sharp Notes, Sharp Thoughts series.”
The link to the session is https://sbu.zoom.us/j/96821782435.
“The Band’s song will help us explore what happens when music and other art forms are interpreted differently from what the artists intended,” Richard Lee, the institute’s executive director, said.
Lee said that although the song’s author, Robbie Robertson, did not write “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” to glorify the Confederacy or widen the racial divide in America, it has been used for such purposes.
“Statues have been removed and buildings renamed because of associations with racist pasts,” Lee said. “Do we apply similar standards to music, especially when a song has come to symbolize something far from what the songwriter intended?”
That question will be the focus of the institute’s forum. Lee, who covered rock ’n’ roll as a reporter, will lead the discussion and will be joined by other members of the Sharp Notes, Sharp Thoughts team:
• David Freeman, a musician, producer and cultural arts educator. Freeman is a faculty member at Pace University’s Department of Media, Communication and Visual Arts and director of education for Brooklyn Raga Massive.
• Alex R Gillham, an assistant professor of philosophy at St. Bonaventure University.
• Stephen Wilt, an archivist at Media Transfer Service in Rochester and host of a weekly podcast, Street Corner Talking.
• Paul Ziek, an associate professor at Pace, where he teaches strategic and organizational communication in both the undergraduate and graduate programs.
• Lee is an associate professor in the Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure University.
Chris Mackowski, a writing professor St. Bonaventure, will join the panel. He is the editor-in-chief of Emerging Civil War — www.emergingcivilwar.com — and the author of more than a dozen books about the Civil War.