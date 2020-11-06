OSWAYO, Pa. — Officials with the LEEK Hunting & Mountain Preserve have announced that the drawing for a Mustang, guns and cash raffle to benefit the facility has been extended from Veterans Day to Jan. 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The preserve, located in rural Oswayo on pristine hunting grounds, hosts handicapped-accessible camping, hunting, fishing and outdoor activities for wounded service members to help them focus on their abilities and recovery.
One of the founders of the preserve, Col. Ed Fisher, has stated that local residents and landowners partner with the facility to open thousands of additional acres annually to accommodate hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation for the wounded warriors who stay on the grounds free of charge.
As for the drawing, the grand prize is a 2016 Blue Ford Roush GT Mustang Coupe, valued at $68,800. Also included in the drawing are seven guns and cash.
Tickets are $20 each and checks can be mailed to: LEEK Preserve, 740 Ridge Road, Lewisberry, Pa. 17339.