...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
an inch or less and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE...Southern Erie and Wyoming counties and the western
Southern Tier.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 7 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mixed precipitation may result in extremely hazardous
conditions on roads, sidewalks, and parking lots that are
untreated. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery
roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while
driving.
Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media.
&&