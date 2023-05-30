OLEAN — Local children showed off their baseball and softball this weekend in a 4,000-seat stadium.
The Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition, sponsored by the Olean Oilers baseball team and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, saw 35 children participate Saturday.
Youth were divided by age group and sport, organizers said. Activities aimed to score important skills in baseball and softball, including accuracy in hitting a strike zone target with pitches, best distance hit by a batter, and sprinting from home to first base. Based on scores, Olean event participants may advance to a Team Championship held in MLB stadiums. Top scores then qualify for an all-expenses-paid trip for two to compete at the National Finals, which is hosted at the World Series.
“Olean is considered a local event — so all results aren't final until July 31,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko. “At that time, RCX Sports who is handling the competition for MLB will calculate all scores from the age/sport division and determine those who go to team championships.”
First-place winners for the baseball division include: (7/8) Jack Matz, third-grader from Portville Central School; (9/10) Matthew Myers, third-grader from Ellicottville Central School; (11/12) Brayden Cook, sixth-grader from Olean Intermediate Middle School; (13/14) Mason Baldwin, an eighth-grader from Bolivar-Richburg Central School. First-place winners for the softball division include: (7/8) Reagan Taylor, first-grader from East View Elementary, Olean; (9/10) Leah Calkins, third-grader from School Street Elementary, Bradford, Pa.; (11/12) Riley Sudbrook, sixth-grader from Olean Intermediate Middle School.
The program is analogous to the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge, which was hosted by the Chamber and city in 2022 and earlier this year.
The event was the first baseball-related activity of the season at the stadium, with members of the wood-bat New York Collegiate Baseball League arriving for the season on Sunday. The season will kick off with an away game at the Dansville Gliders on June 5.
The first game at Bradner Stadium will be on Kids Day, with students from the Olean City School District enjoying the Oilers baseball game against the Genesee Rapids. The first public home game will be June 10 — a doubleheader featuring the Rochester Ridgemen.
Tickets are available at the gate, and season tickets can be purchased at Sports Locker.