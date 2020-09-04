RIXFORD, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has completed a bridge-replacement project on Route 246 in McKean County, reopening the Baker Run bridge near Rixford in Otto Township.
With a detour lifted, drivers of the nearly 1,200 vehicles a day that cross the bridge can resume using the route.
The bridge had been closed since Aug. 3 and a detour using Route 246, Route 346 and Route 646 had been in place.
The project was a cooperative effort between PennDOT’s McKean County maintenance personnel and L.C. Whitford Co., Inc. of Wellsville N.Y. The contractor set the box culvert and performed paving, while PennDOT personnel performed excavation, site prep, demolition of the old bridge, backfill and rock placement.
Meanwhile, PennDOT said a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 6 is slated to begin Wednesday along 5 miles of roadway from the McKean/Warren county line to 5 miles east in Hamlin Township.
During daylight hours, motorists should be alert for alternating traffic patterns controlled by flaggers.