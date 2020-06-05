JAMESTOWN — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the National Comedy Center in Jamestown is putting off the 30th annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival to 2021.
Festival performances by comedian Jeff Foxworthy have been rescheduled for Aug. 6, 2021, and the Legends of SNL: David Spade, Kevin Nealon and Rob Schneider performance has been rescheduled for Aug. 7, 2021. All other events have also been rescheduled for the corresponding day and time in 2021.
A schedule of events is available at ComedyCenter.org/Festival. More festival events will be added in the coming months.
“It is with tremendous sadness that we make the difficult decision to reschedule our Lucille Ball Comedy Festival — for the first time in our nearly 30 year history,” said National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson.
Current ticket holders will have their tickets transferred automatically to the same shows and events for the 2021 festival, unless they choose a different option.
Ticket holders will have several options to consider:
• Transfer tickets to the same shows and events for the 2021 festival. New ticket will automatically be issued to ticket holders within the next several weeks.
• Donate the value of their tickets to the non-profit National Comedy Center as a tax-deductible contribution during this critical time.
• Exchange the value of their tickets for a National Comedy Center gift card to be used for admission, membership, future event tickets or merchandise.
• Receive a full refund for their ticket purchase by selecting this option by July 15, 2020.
Ticket holders can select their preferred option via the Comedy Center’s Ticketing form at ComedyCenter.org/TicketForm.
Those wishing to purchase new tickets for 2021 festival events, including Jeff Foxworthy and Legends of SNL, without holding existing tickets for 2020, can do so by visiting ComedyCenter.org/Festival beginning Monday, June 15.
The center does plan to reopen its museum and Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum this summer when Western New York is given the green light to reopen cultural institutions and museums (Phase 4).