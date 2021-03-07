OLEAN — Food bank administrators and volunteers at Loaves and Fishes are reminding the community that it is currently open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Loaves and Fishes is located at Hillside Wesleyan Church, 753 Prospect Ave.
Director Linda Shafer, who has been with the organization since 2000, said the pandemic has left some confused as to when they can come. Shafer noted that earlier in the pandemic, distribution was through a Wednesday-only drive-by, but is now conducted from inside on both Wednesdays and Fridays.
Individuals and families not currently utilizing another food bank are welcome to visit Loaves and Fishes during these hours and should bring photo identification with them. Families may use the food bank twice each month.
Food is supplied by Feed More of Western New York, based in Buffalo with deliveries taking place once each month. Shafer also purchases items with donations. Diapers and baby formula are also among the inventory.
For more information or to inquire about making a donation, contact Loaves and Fishes at (716) 373-6800.