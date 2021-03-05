ALBANY (TNS) — Former President Donald Trump may have saved Gov. Andrew Cuomo from having to spend millions of dollars in his $193 billion state budget plan.
But not everyone is happy about it.
Cuomo's state budget office said Wednesday that the governor did not include a $3 million proposal to do a comprehensive study and mapping of the availability of high speed internet in New York because Trump had agreed to spend $65 million to upgrade the federal government's own broadband maps.
Cuomo killed a bill earlier this year that had been passed by the state Legislature last summer to create a detailed map of the availability of high-speed, or broadband, internet service across the state. The bill was called the Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act.
Cuomo is one of the biggest proponents in the country of expanding high-speed internet to rural areas with his $500 million New NY Broadband Program launched in 2015 to provide subsidies to cable TV, phone and satellite companies to build out internet infrastructure in hard-to-reach places. Cuomo's current budget proposal would force internet providers in New York to provide a $15-a-month plan to low-income households.
The governor and his staff repeatedly say the broadband gap has effectively been closed, with less than two percent of the state lacking high-speed internet today, down from 30 percent when the program was launched.
"The governor has invested $500 million in expanding the availability of broadband and is advancing legislation this year to drastically increase its affordability," Freeman Klopott, a spokesman for Cuomo's budget office told the Times Union. "Meanwhile, the new (Federal Communications Commission) chair has said accurate mapping is a top priority, and Congress has already provided the FCC with $65 million to support it, making any state effort in the short-term redundant."
Trump signed the bill that approved the FCC broadband mapping funding before he left office.
But consumer groups and political leaders that supported the Legislature's bill say that suggestions that 98 percent of New Yorkers have access to high-speed internet is dubious and that a detailed study is required to ensure the state is spending its broadband funding wisely, despite the FCC's plans to update its broadband maps, which are widely considered to be inaccurate and overly simplified.
"It's outdated, and it doesn't work," Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, said, stressing his disappointment that Cuomo's office had promised to include the $3 million broadband mapping funding in his budget proposal but didn't. "This needs to be in the budget."
Santabarbara says he is distraught that students in his district can't participate in remote learning during the pandemic because they can't get adequate internet connections, and businesses have been forced to close due to pandemic regulations issued by Cuomo since they can't sell online. He suggests Cuomo's political advisers don't want accurate mapping done because it may show that broadband accessibility is much lower than 98 percent.
"It's insulting," Santabarbara said. "These rural communities have suffered long enough."
Eric Gertler, who effectively leads Cuomo's broadband efforts as CEO of Empire State Development, the governor's economic development office, said at a budget hearing last month that the 98 percent coverage rate is accurate.
"We have everything verified by third-party providers," Gertler said.
