OLEAN — When Bobby Johnston left Olean in 1985, he never thought he would revisit the area by writing about it in his first book.
Johnston describes himself as “a Los Angeles-based musician, an artist and a rebel.” A music composer and instrumentalist, it turns out he has had a story to tell about his upbringing.
Johnston never intended to get into writing — other than lyrics, and now screenplays — but this year he has added to his accomplishments with “The Saint I Ain’t,” which Johnston calls his “COVID project.”
Around 20 years ago, he started writing down different events of his early life in Olean. After showing them to a friend a few years ago, he was encouraged to fictionalize the stories and get them published.
Upon first opening “The Saint I Ain’t,” the lines in the story give the look of poetry. The stories are rhythmic, and intended that way.
“I think it’s a lot from being a musician … the line breaks, the center alignment,” he said. “When I was younger I did a lot of lyric writing.”
He remembers sitting at a typewriter and just letting it flow. In a similar manner, he wanted to manage the flow for the reader.
“The theme of the book is resilience and hope, grace and absolution,” Johnston explained.
Those fictionalized stories of his youth are written in the first-person.
“The first-person voice is the voice of our time,” Johnston said. “It’s more powerful in the first-person.”
Many of the stories are powerful in and of themselves.
“A lot of these things, like the part with my father,” Johnston paused. “But that’s the times, the way that it was at the time.”
Johnston was born in Olean and attended St. Mary’s School, but by the early 1980s, as Johnston was entering high school, times in Western New York were difficult.
He notes that factories were closing. Jobs were scarce. There wasn’t much money around and nothing to do for a young person. Then there was that 1974 Olean High School shooting, that he said kids were still talking about, after more than a decade.
Johnston’s best friend committed suicide while they were in high school, an event that Johnston describes as a “formative experience with the psyche … different people have different perspectives. I saw (Olean) as a bleak place.”
But Johnston is quick to point out that his early youth had positive moments, too.
“(One thing) I’ve carried with me from my childhood, is the influence of my piano instructor, Chester Klee,” he said. “He was the church organist at St. Mary’s and I took lessons from him for about five years. Although he was classically-trained at the Eastman School of Music, he encouraged me to cut my own path in music and shifted his approach to teach to my ear. I’m so grateful that he made me feel like I had something special with my music.”
Johnston graduated from Olean High School in 1985, and shortly thereafter, at 18, he joined the military as a way of getting out of town.
“I’m grateful that my parents were encouraging about that,” Johnston said. His mother urged him to head out at the time, telling him there was nothing in the area that could help him get where he wanted to go.
Johnston is quick to say he has good memories of Olean, and people in the book are composites of local characters, with elements of his different friends.
“I love where I came from,” he said. “I’m still friends with friends I made when I was 5 years old.”
Johnston’s “day job” as a film composer has been success — his credits include original scores for directors Stuart Gordon, Larry Clark, Laura Gabbert, Drake Doremus and Darren Lynn Bousman.
Johnston broke onto the film music scene with an unusual approach to film composition — using only acoustic instruments and performing every instrument himself. In subsequent years he accented his process by bringing in many instrumental soloists.
Johnston has composed original music for film, television, commercials, museum exhibits and major theme parks (the San Diego Zoo). His music has also been featured extensively on the popular National Public Radio program “This American Life.”
His recent credits include the award-winning documentaries “Bleed Out” (HBO) and “City of Gold,” which Apple/iTunes placed on it’s 25 best soundtrack releases of 2015 (#13).