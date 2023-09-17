Kenney memorial euchre tournament set for Saturday
ALLEGANY — The fourth Margaret Kenney Memorial Joint Euchre Tournament to Fight Diabetes is set for Saturday at the Allegany American Legion, 4350 Route 147 West.
The tournament, hosted by the Olean Lion’s Club and Hamilton Court No. 2 Order of the Amaranth, will see registration open at 11 a.m. and play start at noon. A $15 donation will be accepted at the door. Refreshments and door prizes will be provided, plus raffles.
For registration, information or to donate a door prize or basket call (716) 560-5883, (716) 372-1001, (716) 945-2122 or (585) 307-8298.