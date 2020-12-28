Jamestown Community College will reopen Monday on a remote operations basis for enrollment and support services, as its campuses are closed for the holidays through Sunday.
JCC will provide in-person enrollment services beginning Jan. 11 for students planning to attend classes during the spring semester. Access to student services will also be available via phone or virtual platforms.
New and current students should call 338-1001 or visit sunyjcc.edu/hours to set up appointments with admission, financial aid, advisement and registration personnel.
Due to health and safety protocols associated with the coronavirus pandemic, appointments are encouraged.
Details about JCC’s spring course delivery modes and other student services can be found at sunyjcc.edu/coronavirus<http://sunyjcc.edu/coronavirus>.