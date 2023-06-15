JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College Artist in Residence Kaycee Colburn has organized a Hiawatha flag-raising event for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Tracy Plaza near Jamestown City Hall.
Colburn, Creatives Rebuild New York artist and Seneca wolf clan descendant, has led the initiative as part of her efforts to bring awareness of indigenous culture to Jamestown and its surrounding areas.
The Hiawatha flag represents the six nations: Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Oneida, Mohawk and Tuscarora. Jamestown officials and members of the Seneca Nation are among those anticipated to attend.
“This special event is meant to evoke change, and be the precursor to a future with proper and positive representation of indigenous peoples living in the city of Jamestown,” Colburn said.
The event is being sponsored by JCC, Mayor Sundquist, and the city of Jamestown.
Light food and beverages will be offered following the flag-raising ceremony. For more information email Colburn at KayceeColburn@mail.sunyjcc.edu.