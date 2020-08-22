Several Jamestown Community College faculty members have been promoted, effective with the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
Promoted to the rank of full professor were Catherine Iannello and Frank Corapi.
Prior to joining JCC’s faculty in 2003, Iannello served two years in the U.S. Peace Corps, teaching at a university in Russia and doing community development in Latvia.
Prior to this experience, Iannello was an adjunct instructor at the University of Kentucky School of Social Work; assistant executive director of the Center for Women, Children, and Families; and a legislative analyst of social welfare policy for the Legislative Research Commission in Kentucky.
Iannello earned a bachelor degree at the University of Buffalo and a master’s degree at the University of Kentucky.
She received the State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2017.
Corapi, who began teaching psychology at JCC in 2002, earned a master’s degree at Gannon University and is pursuing a doctorate through Walden University. He coordinates JCC’s Committee for Excellence in Teaching and Learning.
His prior experience includes being a faculty member at Edinboro University; serving as a clinical program director for Stairways Behavioral Health in Erie, Pa.; and conducting a private counseling practice.
Corapi has served as co-director of social sciences and coordinator of psychology at JCC for several years.
Heather Burrell, David Kadanoff, Jessica Kubiak and Johnny Stein were promoted to the rank of associate professor.
Burrell, who has taught nursing at the Cattaraugus County Campus since 2011, holds an associate degree from JCC; a bachelor degree from the Florida Hospital College of Health Services; a master’s degree from South University; and a doctorate of nursing practice from Walden University.
Kubiak, who served previously as JCC’s director of academic initiatives, experiential learning coordinator and reading/composition instructor, is the interim dean of arts, humanities and health sciences for the 2020-21 academic year.
Kubiak, who joined JCC’s faculty in 2013, attended Boston College and earned a bachelor’s degree in English at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and an undergraduate certificate in African Studies at the University of Pittsburgh at Oakland in 2006. She received the State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2013.
Kadanoff, a JCC faculty member since 2016, teaches psychology and sociology and is coordinator of sociology, anthropology, and geography curriculum. Kadanoff earned a bachelor’s degree at Emory University and master’s and doctoral degrees at the University of California San Diego.
He taught previously at the University of Alaska, University of San Diego, and the University of California San Diego.
Stein, who teaches English and coordinates JCC’s English curriculum, taught at the University of Texas at Arlington, Texas Woman’s University, and Tarrant County Community College prior to joining JCC’s faculty in 2016.
Stein attended the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Academy and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas Woman’s University and a doctorate from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Jeffrey Teluk was promoted to assistant professor of mechanical technology. Teluk, a faculty member since 2016; earned an associate’s degree at Erie Community College; a master’s degree at Buffalo State College; and an MBA certificate at the University at Buffalo.
Previously, he was a journeyman toolmaker and prototype coordinator at American Axle & Manufacturing and an instructor at Erie Community College and Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES.