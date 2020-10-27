COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Officials from Potter and Tioga counties need input from residents to learn how to improve broadband service.
All residents and businesses in Potter and Tioga counties are asked to take a few minutes to complete a survey on how broadband services are working for them.
Potter and Tioga counties are working together to assess current broadband service for the local area, identify needs such as unserved or underserved areas, and develop strategies to enhance services for businesses and residences throughout both counties.
2020 has been a year that has continually confirmed how important access to quality broadband services is for homes, schools and businesses. Among the information the counties hope to gather are details regarding how residents, students and businesses are able to connect to the information they need and communicate with others.
Data from the survey will be used to assist both counties in moving forward with next steps for broadband efforts. All responses will be kept confidential.
The survey can be found at https://arcg.is/1HXDfT. Additional information is available at the https://pottercountypa.net homepage by following the linked image for “Revitalize Potter County” or at https://developtioga.org.
Paper copies of the survey are also available by contacting Will Hunt, Potter County Planning Office, at 814-274-8290 Ext. 229, or Kristin Hamilton, Develop Tioga, at 570-723-8232.
For more information, contact information for Potter County is the Potter County Planning Office, Gunzburger Building, One North Main Street, Suite 105 Coudersport, PA 16915; pottercountypa.net; 814-274-8290 Ext. 229; or, for Will Hunt, whunt@pottercountypa.net.
Contact information for Tioga County is Develop Tioga, 33 Pearl Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901; developtioga.org; (570) 723-8232; or, for Kristin Hamilton, khamilton@developtioga.org.