Hindu Society donates to Olean Food Pantry

Members of the Hindu Society of Olean and Allegany (HSOA) raised more than $2,000 and donated it to the Olean Food Pantry. Dr. Srinivas Thandla (right), president of HSOA, gives the check to Jerry Hustak, operations manager at the food pantry. HSOA promotes social, religious and cultural events, including the biannual India Fest and has supported local organizations like the Genesis House, Olean Food Pantry, Olean Meditation Center, Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, YMCA and Olean General Hospital.

 Photo submitted
