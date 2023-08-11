OLEAN — Sarah Heidler, a certified physician assistant, has worked with Upper Allegheny Health System since December 2022. She and her husband were initially drawn to the area because of their shared love of nature and small towns, as she grew up in one.
As a PA, Heidler works in the offices of Dr. Aubrey Ashie and Dr. Steven Pancio at Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Holiday Park Health Center. She specializes in rotator cuff repair and reconstruction, ACL reconstruction and repair, labrum repair, trigger finger release, carpal tunnel release, knee and shoulder osteoarthritis, hip, shoulder and knee replacements and other sports injuries.
Heidler received her bachelor and master’s degrees in physician assistant studies, with minors in biology and psychology, from Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa.
“I try my hardest to connect with patients and get to know them on a personal level. I treat everyone as if they were someone I know personally,” Heidler said. “It’s just more of an incentive to be at your best with every single patient.”
Prior to joining UAHS, Heidler completed her clinical training at various nursing homes, medical facilities and hospitals throughout northern Pennsylvania.
“I feel most appreciated in my line of work after providing care to a patient and they say ‘thank you.’ Helping patients throughout their road to recovery and receiving that expression of gratitude, telling us how much we helped is a wonderful feeling,” Heidler said.
Heidler is seeing patients in the Ashie-Pancio offices at BRMC and Holiday Park Health Center. The BRMC office is located at 116 Interstate Parkway, suite 32, Bradford, while the Holiday Park Health Center location is at 2666 W. State St., Olean.
Appointments can be made by calling (814) 368-1020 or (716) 373-5070 for BRMC and OGH, respectively.