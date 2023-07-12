OLEAN — The Tri County Arts Council will be having two free Grant Writing Tips for Artists and Arts and Culture Organizations workshops in Cuba and Olean.
These workshops have been developed with assistance from Yuki Numata Resnick, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and Holly Grant, Arts Services Inc. The first workshop will be “Grant Writing for Intermediate”, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 27 at 110 W. State St., Olean. The program will focus on learning how to tell an organization’s story in an impactful way, which is a skill specific to operating grants. This program is best for participants who have submitted at least five grant applications and have found success in receiving grants.
The second workshop will be “Grant Writing for Beginner”, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 15 at The Palmer Opera House, 12 W. Main St., Cuba. The program will focus on the basic mechanics of grant writing and demystify what goes on behind the curtain in funding decisions. Best for participants who have written fewer than five grant applications or have never submitted a successful grant application.
These in-person workshops will be led by Holly Grant and are for artists and culture organizations with dedicated arts and culture programming. These workshops are free to artists and organizations with a light breakfast, lunch, snacks, and beverages provided to all participants provided by The Perfect Blend Coffeehouse & Eatery. Space is limited – up to 10 spots available per workshop. Workshop material is based on general operating grant applications with a specific focus on the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo’s Arts & Culture Initiative. Participants must attend the full workshop and will leave the workshop with a working first draft of a grant application and a community of like-minded artists and organizations!
Sign up for the Tri-County Arts Council workshops at, https://form.jotform.com/asiwnyoffice/grant-writing-workshop-tcac-cfgb or on our social media page. Also, you may sign up in person at TCAC or by calling (716) 372-7455.
The current gallery show, “The Real Ethereal World,” features collages by Sara Baker Michalak from Chautauqua County. Sara Baker Michalak’s collages reflect the fluidity of form in the natural world and at the interfaces of the natural and built environments. She holds a BFA from RIT’s School for American Crafts and an MA in Interdisciplinary Studies (Humanities/Geoscience) from SUNY Fredonia.
The Tri County Arts Council, 110 W. State St., Olean, is always adding artists to Artist Market, and is open to the public noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.