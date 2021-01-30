When Marshall Green saw a bunch of book and stuffed animal sets on the clearance rack at a local store, he bought them all.
This past week, Green and his wife Stacey delivered the packages to the emergency departments at Olean General Hospital and Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville as gifts for children who come to the ER, either as a patient or with a family member.
“My children have been in the ER over the years and I know first-hand how unsettling it can be for a youngster,” Green said. “Buying the sets was an opportunity to give a gift to kids who might be hurt or scared.”
This is not the first time the business owner has brought gifts to patients. In 2017, Green, owner of Top Entertainment DJ Service, donated gift packages of baby clothes, books and a stuffed animal to the OB Department at JMH for mothers who might need them.
“Marshall and Stacey certainly understand the comfort that a stuffed animal and book can provide for our smallest patients,” said Steve Jackson, OGH Foundation president. “We are grateful for the pre-wrapped packages that will be handed out as needed and bring a smile to a child who needs it.”
Kelly Foster, director of emergency services at JMH, said when children come to the ER, they respond in a big way to getting such a gift.
“It really means a lot to them at a time when they don’t feel well or are here with a parent or family member,” she said. “We can’t thank (the Greens) enough for bringing a little comfort to our young patients.”
Green is hoping others will follow his lead.
“The hope is to encourage people who have the financial means to take action,” he said. “When you see new toys, clothes, or other necessities on deep discount in a store or online, buy them up. First responders and community action organizations like ACCORD Corp. can help distribute them to families in need.”