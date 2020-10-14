A special announcement posted to the social media page of the Otto Township Old Home Days committee, by member Mat Coast, notes that a meeting will be held on Oct. 18 that will be important to the potential future of the event.
The statement read, “As you may or may not know, 2021 would mark 30 years for Old Home Days. The October meeting will be the deciding factor on whether Old Home Days continues as normal, continues for just one more year, or does not continue past this meeting.
“Over the past few months, the committee has lost several key members. Some of them have decided to ‘retire’ from the committee after a couple decades of service, while others have moved out of town to explore new opportunities.”
The event is a popular one with residents throughout the area, and includes a car show, fireworks display, vendors and rides. There are also games and entertainment during the two days of festivities.
“One of the largest (and most difficult) components of Old Home Days is securing volunteers for the week of the event. Many people only see a two-day event. However, there is a lot of coordination leading up to the event, especially in the week prior,” said Mat Coast, vice-president of the committee, when contacted Thursday. “During that week, we spend four evenings setting up, two days on the event itself, and the following morning tearing down and cleaning up.”
He further explained the process is carefully organized with extensive planning and requires dozens of volunteers from start to finish. Many of those volunteers are needed during the event itself.
“These volunteers are absolutely crucial to our success. Securing these extra volunteers has been handled by one of our long-time members, who is ready to step down from that position. Being able to fill that position alone is critical,” Coast noted. “For us to be able to move forward, we really need about a dozen new year-long volunteers and some new faces willing to help during the week of the event.”
The committee also handles numerous tasks during the seven to eight months prior to the event days, including: coordinating vendors, planning a parade, securing the amusement rides, holding an annual fundraiser, and lining up the various forms of entertainment and attractions. The committee members handling this variety of challenges have been volunteering their time for 20 years and are ready to take a step back or withdraw from the planning completely.
The committee noted its appreciation for past members, and for their years of hard work.
“With that said, these members have left some big shoes to fill, and we need the community’s help,” the statement continued. “At September’s monthly meeting, only five people attended.”
That just isn’t enough to pull off such a big endeavor as the popular annual festival.
Coast continued, “We’ve been running on a thin committee for several years and losing just one member is a major blow, let alone multiple.”
He explained that no one is being asked to dedicate all of their free time to Old Home Days. Instead, new members are given a single task to complete, and with tasks that are more involved, it is possible to divide the responsibility between multiple people.
The statement on social media encourages community members to attend the meeting, even if there is no intention to join the committee. The committee would like people to “voice their thoughts during these discussions.”
While that is a goal of this meeting, the statement does also indicate, “However, we’d also like to see some new faces that would be willing to help, even if it’s just for one last hoorah.”
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Magee & Magee Inc., located at 1441 Looker Mountain Trail, Rixford, PA 16745.
“Planning this event is a lot of fun. And with some fresh faces and positive attitudes, Old Home Days can survive another 30 years into the future,” Coast noted.