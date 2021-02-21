ELDRED, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police reported that several charges have been filed in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Oct. 4 on Cris Drive.
When police arrived the morning of Oct. 4 to the scene of the reported incident, no one was present at the apartment. Police investigated at the scene and they sought information from the public.
State police based in Lewis Run said Sunday that four people have been charged, while the incident is still under investigation.
Dan Roach of Bradford was charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure; aggravated assault; possession of a firearm prohibited; possession of a firearm with manufactured number altered; terroristic threats; criminal use of communication facility; and recklessly endangering another person.
Douglas Walczak of Girard was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery; conspiracy to sell non-controlled substance as a controlled substance; conspiracy to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver; and conspiracy to commit theft.
Anthony Reynolds of Erie was charged with simple assault; harassment; conspiracy to commit robbery; conspiracy to sell non-controlled substance as a controlled substance; conspiracy to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver; and conspiracy to commit theft.
Brittany Mitchell of Eldred was charged with with conspiracy to commit robbery; conspiracy to sell non-controlled substance as a controlled substance; conspiracy to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver; conspiracy to commit theft and criminal use of communication facility.
More information from the state police on the case was not reported.