OLEAN — Four recent area graduates received awards this year from the Burt Scholarship Fund, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Allegany-Limestone Central School’s Karly Bruton, Francisca Childs of Hinsdale Central School, Nathaniel Martinelli of Olean High School and Portville Central School’s Malachi Galmer each received the Burt Scholarship for $1,250.
Established by the Burt Committee of the First Presbyterian Church of Olean in memory of Dr. Rudy Burt, the scholarship is given each year to one student each from Olean High School and Portville, Allegany-Limestone and Hinsdale Central Schools.
Bruton plans to study nursing at Mercyhurst University. Childs will attend Washington & Lee University to study biology/economics. Martinelli will study political science at Chatham University. Galmer will attend Alfred State College to study digital media and animation.
The Burt Scholarship Fund has supported over $70,000 in scholarship awards to area students since it was established at CRCF in 2004. Donations can be made to the Burt Scholarship at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 or online at cattfoundation.org.