NEW YORK — Brother Angel Vázquez, OFM, a Siena College graduate and licensed barber, was to profess his solemn vows as a Franciscan friar today during a Mass at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church in Hartford, Connecticut.
Vázquez, a native of Staten Island, graduated in 2004 from Siena College in Loudonville, with a degree in political science. Later, while working as a recruiter for the college admissions office, he completed his master’s degree in school counseling at nearby Sage Graduate School.
He professed his first vows as a Franciscan in August 2016 in Burlington, Wisconsin, where he had spent a year as part of the Franciscan Interprovincial Novitiate. Since then, he has been involved in studies and ministry work, living mainly in Chicago and in Western New York.
Over the past academic year, Vázquez completed a Franciscan internship at St. Bonaventure University, the more than 150-year-old college sponsored by the Franciscans.
During this time, he set up a barbershop in an unused closet and gave haircuts to students, staff members and other community members.
“I use the simple act of a haircut to build relationships and mirror God’s love — helping people to see God and goodness in themselves while they are looking at their reflections in a mirror for 20 or 30 minutes,” he said.
The friar spent the last few months of the 2019-20 academic year working at The Warming House, a soup kitchen in Olean.
This summer, Vázquez participated in a four-week retreat at Mount Irenaeus Franciscan Mountain Retreat in West Clarksville, with other friars preparing to profess their final vows as Franciscans this year.
After making his solemn profession as a Franciscan, Vázquez will continue living at St. Bonaventure, serving as a resident minister and campus barber.