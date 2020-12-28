OLEAN — Area agencies in Cattaraugus County are reminded that they have until Jan. 15 to submit applications for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to be eligible for money that will be awarded.
A recent announcement stated that the county was chosen to receive $39,044 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by the Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board that is chaired by FEMA with the Department of Homeland Security.
The funds will be allocated by a local board consisting of representatives from Genesis House, Cattaraugus County Community Action, Olean Food Pantry, Catholic Charities and other social service agencies. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must consist of the following qualities:
* Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government.
* Have an accounting system.
• Practice nondiscrimination.
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver food and/or have shelter programs.
• Have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.
Qualifying agencies interested in applying for the funds should contact the United Way of Cattaraugus County at 372-3620 by Jan. 15.