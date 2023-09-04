OLEAN — Can you pull a fire truck for charity?
Directions in Independent Living and United Way will host a fire truck pull from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 7 at Lincoln Park.
Organizers said teams of 10 people, mixed evenly between men and women, may sign up for $200. The teams will be required to pull a fire truck 25 feet. The team with the best time wins.
The cost per team is $200 and teams must register by Saturday, Sept. 30th. Space has been limited, so teams are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible. For more information and to register, visit https://uwcattco.org/events/truck-pull
Teams will also have an opportunity to shorten the pull. For every $500 additional in donations a team raises for Directions and United Way, a foot will be taken off their pull length. A team can reduce it up to five feet this way.