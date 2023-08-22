DELEVAN — New York’s two U.S. senators announced $3.64 million in federal funding for fire departments across Upstate New York, including funds to the village of Delevan.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding, allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program, will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel across 27 fire departments.
The village of Delevan received $277,219.04 in aid.
“From Black River to Buffalo, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines risking their lives to protect our communities,” said Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the adequate training, protective gear, and equipment they need to keep themselves and New Yorkers across the state safe. I’ve fought my whole career to deliver resources for New York’s firefighters, and today’s over $3.6 million will keep New York’s dedicated firefighters prepared to take on any emergency.”
“New York’s firefighters work tirelessly to protect our communities,” said Gillibrand. “This federal funding will provide New York’s firefighters with the essential training, equipment and supplies they need to respond to emergency situations safely and efficiently. I will continue to fight to ensure New York’s firefighters are well-equipped to protect our communities and save lives.”
Earlier this year, Schumer and Gillibrand led the charge to pass the Fire Grants and Safety Act of 2023 in the Senate, which would reauthorize funding for the U.S. Fire Administration, the AFG, and SAFER Grant Program through FY2030. The bill also extends the sunset for both SAFER and AFG from 2024 to 2032. The bill would increase the authorization for the U.S. Fire Administration by about $20 million, while maintaining the authorized funding level for SAFER and AFG at $750 million.