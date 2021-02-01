BUFFALO — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the University at Buffalo are partnering to develop a plan focused on the proper and cost-effective management of waste tires.
Building on the state's waste tire stockpile removal efforts, DEC and UB will collaborate in assessing waste tire markets and developing responsible ways to improve the recycling of millions of tires disposed of annually.
"New York residents and businesses generate up to 20 million waste tires each year and to achieve our state's environmental sustainability goals we must find productive reuses of the materials," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "DEC has already taken effective actions to address illegal tire stockpiles that created threats to public health and the environment, but we must do more to strengthen tire recycling markets and infrastructure."
Tire dumps are a breeding ground for disease-bearing mosquitos and animals and cause significant air and water pollution if they catch on fire. The partnership announced today builds upon the 2003 Waste Tire Management and Recycling Act, which mandated market development for waste tires, prohibited land burial of these tires, and instituted a recycling fee on each new tire sold in New York state to fund the cleanup of noncompliant tire waste stockpiles, among other activities.
Since the state's Waste Tire Stockpile Abatement Plan was established in 2003, nearly 44 million tires have been removed from more than 160 noncompliant sites.
To address remaining waste tire challenges, DEC and UB will explore different options for the beneficial use of whole tires and tire byproducts other than use as fuel for waste-to-energy or refurbishing these tires for reuse on vehicles.
UB will inventory and evaluate existing data, assess the current supply and demand for various forms of tire rubber in New York and across the U.S., and evaluate methods to improve waste tire recycling infrastructure and the marketability of secondary tire-based materials and products.