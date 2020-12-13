ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has new metrics for the microcluster zones as regions across the state see coronavirus cases climb.
Cuomo also has new directions for growing hospital capacity and updated calibrations for business guidelines, rules that will force New York City to suspend indoor dining Monday and shutter gyms and salons in communities in orange zones.
“We have been setting rules that make sense for everyone, and it is basically all common sense,” the governor said. “Where the virus is highest, you have to take action.”
The microcluster zone metrics focus on limiting the spread of COVID-19 in communities with the highest rates of positive cases and hospital admissions, while also factoring in a region’s hospital capacity. They are as follows:
• Red zone: A region where hospital capacity is within 21 days of reaching 90%, even after the cancellation of elective procedures and a 50% increase in bed capacity.
• Orange zone: A geographic area with a 4% positivity rate (seven-day average) over the last 10 days that is located in a region that has reached 85% hospital capacity. Alternatively, an area can become an orange zone if the state Department of Health determines the area or region’s rate of hospital admissions is unacceptably high and a zone designation is appropriate to control the rate of growth.
• Yellow zone: A geographic area with a 3% positivity rate (seven-day average) over the past 10 days; is in the top 10% in the state for hospital admissions per capita over the past week; and is experiencing week-over-week growth in daily admissions.
Hospitals are mandated to expand their bed capacity by 25% to prepare for future COVID-19 surges. Cuomo also called on retired nurses and doctors to return to service if they are able, and reminded hospitals of the requirement to report data and maintain a 90-day stockpile of personal protective equipment. On Friday, the state Health Department announced hospitals must take steps to remain below 85% bed capacity by adding an additional 25% capacity, eliminating elective surgeries, or both.
Gyms and personal care services located in orange zones may now operate with restrictions starting Monday. Specifically, gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity, rather than 33%. Salons and barbershops will be able to provide services so long as the employees performing services are tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis, and obtain a negative test result prior to opening.