CUBA — The Cuba Library will offer a pair of programs this week.
- A free Chair Aerobics and Healthy Heart class will be held at 10 a.m. Thursdays beginning this week. The one-hour class will have a variety of exercises, changing every week. Classes are free and each participant receives a free workout band. The classes will be taught by Linda Botens, and include an introduction with hands-only CPR. Space in the class is limited so please contact the library to register at (585) 968-1668 or cuba@stls.org.
- The library will also host a Shredding Day from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Cuba Cultural Center Parking lot. Bring personal household documents and watch as they are shredded in the shredding truck operated by ProShred. Recommended items: bills, bank statements, receipts, medical, insurance, and tax records. What can you bring? Paper, file folders, hanging files, notepads, and envelopes. Prohibited items: newspapers, magazines, plastic sheets, and binders. Personal documents only, and do not bring business documents. Patrons will be assisted on a first come, first served basis until the truck is full. This event is free however there is a recommended donation of $5 per box