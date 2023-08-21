OLEAN — Applications for the next cycle of grant funding from the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s Community Fund are due October 15.
The Community Fund makes possible unrestricted, responsive grantmaking to support projects and initiatives led by nonprofit organizations that impact the changing needs of Cattaraugus County residents. Applicants must be 501©(3) tax-exempt organizations or a government entity or school district.
CRCF’s board reviews applications based on the applying organization’s stability, the impact its work has on the community, the feasibility of the project proposed in the grant application and the role a grant from the Community Fund would play in the overall project, said CRCF Executive Director Kirk Windus.
In the most recent Community Fund grant cycle, the CRCF board of directors approved $11,340 in grants for projects that supported educational programming at Cattaraugus County libraries, upgraded handicap accessibility at an area food pantry, summer camp sponsorships for disadvantaged area youth, hygiene kits for those in area homeless shelters and more.
The online grant application is available at cattfoundation.org/grant-seekers/grant-opportunities/. Grant requests should not exceed $2,500. Applicants will be able to complete the grant application entirely online through the Foundation’s online grant application system.
Contact CRCF Grants and Donor Services Manager Monica Emery with any questions regarding the application process at monica@cattfoundation.org or (716) 301-2723.