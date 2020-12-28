COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Free testing for COVID-19 continues this week, daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday, at the back parking lot of Coudersport Area High School.
Anyone age 3 and older can be tested. Mid-nasal passage swab tests will be performed. No appointment is necessary, and the testing site is also open to residents from outside of Potter County.
Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card.
Turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call. They will be provided with detailed instructions to help stop the spread. Individuals who test negative will receive a secured PDF by email.
Potter County Emergency Management Coordinator Glenn Dunn has been working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and its testing contractor to make local arrangements.
He noted that access will be from East Second Street (U.S. Route 6) onto Park Avenue and Ross Street.