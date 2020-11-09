OLEAN — Southern Tier Health Care System is partnering with ConnectLife on a blood drive Nov. 18 at Southern Tier’s location at 150 N. Union St.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, there have been severe blood shortages in New York and throughout the country over concerns it might not be safe to go to blood donation centers.
ConnectLife officials said blood donation centers have implemented precautions to minimize density and ensure the safety of donors and staff, including requiring donors to make appointments.
ConnectLife is the sole supplier of blood products for Olean General Hospital.
“When we renovated and moved our offices into our new building ... at 150 N. Union, it was our vision to open the building to support other community programs such as ConnectLife,” said Donna Kahn, CEO of Southern Tier. “We feel this partnership is a great asset to our community and our residents.”
To make an appointment to donate, visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 529.4270.