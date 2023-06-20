OLEAN -- The City of Olean Youth Bureau and Department of Recreation will host the annual city youth fishing derby on Saturday morning at Forness Pond.
Registration for the free derby begins at 9:30 a.m., with the derby running from 10 a.m. to noon. Two age groups include youth under 10 and those 10 and older. Prizes will be awarded at the conclusion in the age groups, and the Olean Rod and Gun Club will provide hot dogs and soda to the participants. Any participants 16 and older must have a valid fishing license.
The event is sponsored by Whitetail Country Sports World and the Olean Rod and Gun Club in memory of past members Charlie Jurenko and John Derx.
“They’d been very instrumental in helping out through the years,” said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city department.