OLEAN — Public roller skating is returning to Olean this week.
Starting Saturday, weekend sessions will be held over four weeks at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, the city of Olean Youth Bureau and Recreation Department reported.
Skating sessions will be from noon-5 p.m. July 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30; and Aug. 6.
Admission is $3 for children, $5 for adults, $12 for a family of four. A limited number of roller skate rentals are available at $3 each, city officials reported, and owners of skates are encouraged to use their own.
For more information, visit the department at www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec, and on Twitter @oleanyouthrec for daily updates on programs.
While originally held in the early days of the center, but it was resurrected in 2019 as a summer month activity when the arena is not filled for ice skating.